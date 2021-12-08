Raasta Autotech ties up with BookmyHSRP

Raasta Autotech, a car and bike service aggregator, on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with BookmyHSRP to deliver high-security registration plates for vehicles at the customer's doorstep.

The alliance will cover deliveries in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Customers will be able to book their new registration plates or replace existing ones, track their shipment in real-time, and opt for cancellation or refund in a safe and secure manner through a mobile app available on both iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

''We're delighted to announce our alliance with HSRP, ideating our company to ease the process of number plate registration for users. This would enable us to further bridge the gap in the industry by providing hassle-free services to the customers at their doorsteps,'' Raasta Autotech founder and MD Karn Nagpal said in a statement.

The customer base of Raasta will help BookmyHSRP to get more user engagement in a much easier way and ''we look forward to a powerful partnership with them in the long run'', Mukesh Malhotra from HSRP noted.

