RIL shares up 1.6 pc after announcing JV with TA'ZIZ to invest USD 2 bn in chemical projects

Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday jumped over 1.6 per cent after it announced launch of a strategic joint venture with TA'ZIZ to invest USD 2 billion in chemical projects in the UAE.

On BSE, the scrip closed 1.5 per cent higher at Rs 2,417.4. During the day, it jumped 2.09 per cent to Rs 2,431.45.

On NSE, the shares settled at Rs 2,420.95 apiece, up 1.64 per cent over previous close.

Intra-day, it surged 2.09 per cent to Rs 2,431.8.

''Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd (TA'ZIZ) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), have agreed to launch 'TA'ZIZ EDC & PVC', a world-scale chemical production partnership at the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais,'' as per a regulatory filing posted on Tuesday. The new joint-venture will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride production facility, with an investment of more than USD 2 billion, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)