Hero Electric reports retail sales of over 7k units in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:40 IST
Hero Electric on Wednesday said it sold over 7,000 electric two-wheelers in the country last month.

The company said it had sold 1,169 units in the corresponding period last year.

''At Hero, we have been steering EV (electric vehicle) adoption in India and are witnessing stronger consumer confidence towards electric mobility solutions.

''The government initiatives and customer-friendly policies have continued to drive demand for the category, translating into positive sales momentum,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

Given the surge for EVs, the company is working to meet the rising demand and are hopeful to end the year on a high note, he added.

