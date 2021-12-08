Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. Pledges to be Carbon and Plastic neutral by 2035

KOLHAPUR, India, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has not only earned the trust of millions through its customer-centric business models but also continues to instill the company with the values of giving back to society.

Seated at the helm of GCL, its Chairman - Sanjay D. Ghodawat, has led a glorious contribution in radically changing the economic landscape of India and sharpening its focus on increasing awareness of sustainability and social factors. Despite the COVID-19 led pandemic, GCL has continued to foray through the FMCG industry with a growing focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance aspects.

Environmental Influence All the manufacturing facilities of GCL are solar-powered and generate their own electricity through co-generation. It has also pledge to be plastic neutral and carbon neutral by 2035. With a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, this endeavor isn't just born out of an environmental basis but also includes social concern for the planet. Be it the pandemic or a natural calamity that hits Western & Southern India, GCL has always been at the forefront of helping humanity and uplifting society.

With innovations that power our sustainable environmental journey, every member of GCL completely aligns themselves to benefit society and create value for all our stakeholders.

Social Influence ''The magnitude of one's success cannot be judged by how much one earns but by analyzing how many lives one has transformed through various charitable works,'' says Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. Through the Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation, GCL has continued to contribute to society in the fields of tree plantation, women empowerment, Clean India mission, environment, natural disaster relief work, education and healthcare which continues to benefit the lives of millions across India. Despite the severe impacts of the Covid, free meals, medical gear, sanitizers, and more were provided to more than half a million people at the pan India level. Today, GCL has created a unique position in the business world by restoring faith in humanity After earning distinguished recognition in the FMCG industry, GCL is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives across rural India. Even during these challenging times, GCL is proud to report that it has generated more than 3,000 rural employment opportunities to date. Not only has it had an impact on local communities for development but, it also promotes the growth of entrepreneurship in a major way.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG): SGG is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

