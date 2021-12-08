Healthium Medtech receives US FDA registration for Sri City manufacturing facility

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:58 IST
Healthium Medtech on Wednesday said it has received registration approval for its Andhra Pradesh-based manufacturing facility from the US health regulator.

The company, which focuses on surgical, post-surgical and chronic care segments, has received registration from the US Food and Drug Administration for its plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

''We are delighted to receive the US FDA registration for our Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh, our 4th facility to receive it. This is testimony to our commitment to operational excellence and to our focus in delivering high quality, safe, value driven products aligned with our vision,'' Healthium Medtech Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Anish Bafna said in a statement.

Healthium commenced its operations at the Sri City facility in 2012.

The facility manufactures sutures, meshes with a production capacity of 1.20 million, as per the fiscal of 2021, and is located in a special economic zone (SEZ).

