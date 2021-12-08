AI Company AntWorks Appoints COO as Demand for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Ramps Up.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AntWorks, whose CMR+ Intelligent Document Processing solution has been winning enterprise customers across Europe, N. America and Asia, has appointed R. Guha as its Chief Operating Officer.

The move comes as AntWorks gears up to meet accelerating demand for its IDP software and Intelligent Automation platform, driven by an industry-wide focus on digital transformation across insurance, finance, healthcare and other sectors.

Guha has over twenty years of global business-leadership experience, with roles at enterprises like Edgeverve, Wipro and Cognizant. He has also led industry-wide initiatives at the World Economic Forum around cyber risk quantification and cyber resilience to drive business engagement into a deeply technical domain. His expertise across cloud, automation and artificial intelligence domains along with a focus on innovation and systems thinking, will be critical in supporting AntWorks' rapid growth.

''I am delighted to join AntWorks as we take CMR+ to a higher orbit,'' says Guha. ''The global market for digitisation is exploding, with enterprises looking for cutting-edge innovation to power their transformation initiatives. I am looking forward to working with CEO Mike Hobday and the team to address this urgent need.'' ''AntWorks' philosophy is very much grounded in the idea that everything flows from the success of our customers,'' says Hobday. ''Guha will be listening very closely to all our partners to ensure that their feedback informs our ongoing R&D and fine tunes our implementations.'' Guha's appointment as AntWorks' COO is part of an aggressive growth strategy centred around enhanced configurability, deeper integration into enterprise platforms and advanced industry-specific features.

About AntWorks AntWorks is a global leader in Intelligent Document Processing. We use Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Automation to digitise data, enable better decision making and transform the workplace. Our flagship product, CMR+, offers unrivalled accuracy and is unique in being able to automate the hard-to-process 'unstructured' documents such as emails, contracts, reports, tables and hand-filled forms and to understand, extract and organise the information they contain. Founded in 2015, AntWorks is headquartered in Singapore with a presence across Asia, Europe and North America.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704714/R_Guha_pic.jpg Note to editors – The correct styling of Mr. Guha's name is R. Guha on first mention and Mr. Guha or Guha thereafter, as is common in southern India.

