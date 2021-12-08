Infosys BPM to create 250 Jobs in Ireland, with a new Delivery Center in Waterford

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of IT major Infosys, on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford.

Infosys BPM started its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014, delivering service offerings across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech, and fintech sectors, the company said in a release.

The company has since then further expanded in Ireland through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon, it said.

According to Infosys, the new centre in Waterford would provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises.

The new roles would cover several functions across various job-levels, spanning a multitude of skills from customer and technical support roles to subject-matter-experts in the areas of finance, HR, planning, and capacity management, it said.

The employees would be working at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space, consistently providing anytime-anywhere experiences to empower some of the world’s largest organisations in navigating their digital transformation journeys, it said, adding that the 250 new roles in Ireland would build on Infosys’ recently announced 1,000 jobs in the UK, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting post-pandemic economic growth in the region.

“The launch of the new centre is a testament to our continued focus on the workplace of the future, grounded in building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills. This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment,'' Infosys BPM MD & CE Anantha Radhakrishnan said.

