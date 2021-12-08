DHL opens office in Algiers to meet transport and logistics solutions

DHL (DHL.com) to meet growing demand for transport, logistics solutions in Algeria and north Africa; The logistics leader to open an additional office in Oran as part of its growth plans.

Following its recent expansion in North Africa, DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, ocean, and road freight services, has announced it is opening an office in Algiers to meet the growing demand for transport and logistics solutions in Algeria and across North Africa.

The new DHL office, spread across 300 sqm, was put in operation in October 2021. DHL also opened an additional office in Hassi Messaoud to better serve its local Oil and Energy customers with on the ground monitoring, customs clearance, documentations, airfreight and ground freight shipments handling through Hassi Messaoud Airport, and Algeria-Tunisia borders. DHL plans to open a third office in Oran in the future, in line with its growth strategy in Algeria.

In addition, DHL has announced the appointment of Kareem Aziz, an industry veteran with over 20 years in the domain, as the Country Manager for Algeria. Till recently, Kareem was the DHL Head of Sales for North Africa.

Magued Ragheb, CEO North Africa at DHL Global Forwarding, said: "DHL Global Forwarding has high hopes for growth in the region, and our new operations in Algeria support this overall strategy to ensure sustainable trade growth in key markets in the Middle East and Africa. This new offices in Algeria will help local businesses in the country to explore the vast cross-border opportunities through the DHL network and build synergies to boost overall service and customer satisfaction levels across the region and beyond."

Customers of DHL's Algeria offices can access its digital logistics platform Saloodo!, the entire gamut of CDZ customs brokerage services, and industrial projects. DHL's Algeria operations will cater to most air, ocean, and logistics needs across oil and gas, automotive, energy, life-sciences, healthcare, as well as the electromechanical sector.

Kareem Aziz, Country Manager of DHL Global Forwarding in Algeria said: "Finally present in Algeria with an own office and entity, our expansion will now enable our customers to easily access international markets and our global network of experts. The new offices offer a wide array of services, including monitoring seamless customs clearance through our local partners and will also facilitate gateway operations. Having established itself as a market leader in transport and logistics in the region, DHL's expansion into Algeria is a pivotal step in our growth plans across Africa. We look forward to accelerating intra-African trade and supporting regional economic growth."

Algeria is the fourth-largest economy in Africa, buoyed by strong trends in oil & gas and life sciences. As part of Algeria's Vision 2030, it aims to strengthen its non-oil economy, with future industries such as high-value manufacturing in electronics and healthcare. Infrastructure projects contribute a major chunk of Algeria's GDP, which is poised to grow further due to the expanding population and government efforts to facilitate the non-hydrocarbons sector.

(With Inputs from APO)