Government not regulating consumption of coal: Joshi

The government is not regulating consumption of coal, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Coal India Ltd (CIL) has provided more coal during the current fiscal year (up to November) in comparison to last year same period, the coal minister said in a written reply to the House.

During April-November, CIL dispatched coal to the tune of 421.11 million tonne (MT) in comparison to 357.13 MT in the year-ago period, achieving a growth of about 18 per cent. ''SCCL has dispatched coal to the tune of 42.47 MT in comparison to last year same period figures of 26.52 (MT), achieving a growth of about 60 per cent,'' he said.

To a question whether the government has made special efforts to regulate the consumption and use of coal in the country, Joshi said,''Government is not regulating consumption of coal.'' Two sub schemes -- Detailed Exploration and Promotional (regional) Exploration -- are continuing through central sector scheme by Ministry of Coal for exploration of coal and lignite. Ministry of Coal has adopted new technology of 2D/ 3D coupled with drilling for exploration of coal to cover larger area in short span of time, he said adding 1.9 lakh metre in detailed drilling, 1.5 lakh metre in promotional drilling and 300 line km of 2D/3D seismic survey has been targeted in 2021-22 by Coal Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDIL). CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

