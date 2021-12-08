Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise after positive vaccine update from Pfizer

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday after Pfizer and BioNTech said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a neutralizing effect against the new Omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory test.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:18 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise after positive vaccine update from Pfizer

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday after Pfizer and BioNTech said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a neutralizing effect against the new Omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory test. Shares of Pfizer rose 1.0% in premarket trading. The drugmakers added that, if needed, they can deliver an Omicron-based vaccine in March 2022.

"This is really the first positive news in terms of the potential effectiveness of existing vaccines," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. "Anything that suggests we're not headed for a period of a return to the problems we had earlier this year is a positive for most stocks."

Travel stocks recouped earlier declines, with Norwegian Cruise Line and Alaska Air Group rising 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively. Futures tracking U.S. stock indexes had pared gains earlier in the day after reports said Britain could implement tougher COVID-19 measures, including advice to work from home, as early as Thursday in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalization is likely to rise as it spreads, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Wall Street swung wildly last week as investors fretted that the spread of the new variant could force countries to lay down new restrictions, upending a global recovery at a time when central banks around the world are contemplating a move to pre-pandemic policy environment.

At 8:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 65 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.25 points, or 0.15%. The Nasdaq closed strongly over 3% on Tuesday as market participants piled onto beaten-down technology stocks.

Big technology stocks continued their momentum, with Tesla Inc, Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple up between 0.1% and 0.4%. "You're seeing a lot of retail investors here in the U.S. have had an unending love affair with technology stocks ... to them, the mega-cap tech stocks have just remained strong no matter what," Meckler said.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co rose 5.8% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold".

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021