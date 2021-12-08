Left Menu

MoUs to serve MSMEs signed

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:40 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced the signing of memorandum of understandings between Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd (TIIC) and Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (TANSIDCO) to serve the micro, small and medium industries in the state.

TIIC entered into two MoUs with TANSIDCO and TAICO Bank (Tamilnadu Industrial Co-operative Bank Ltd) Bank in the presence of industries minister Thangam Thennarasu and MSME Minister T M Anbarasan for smooth implementation of the industrial infrastructure initiative scheme to MSMEs.

TIIC in association with Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation also partnered with TAICO Bank to undertake co-lending activities to support the MSMEs respectively, an official release said here.

The MoUs would enable TIIC, TAICO Bank and TANSIDCO contributing towards realising Chief Minister M K Stalin's vision of making Tamil Nadu State reach the USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

The government said TIIC has introduced the 'Industrial Infrastructure Initiative Scheme'' with the objective of providing financial assistance to MSMEs to purchase plots in State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) and TANSIDCO industrial estates to set up their units.

''The interim loan provided under this scheme enables the MSME units to get their plots earliest so that they may start their commercial operations without any delay'', the release said.

Seamless availability of working capital propels the MSMEs to grow and scale up thereby ensuring their viability, besides providing them with a liquidity cushion to carry out their operations, it said.

TIIC and TAICO Bank have decided to enter into a MoU for co-lending activities to facilitate the MSMEs in the State in getting working capital along with term loans for fixed asset creation.

