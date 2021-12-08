Left Menu

Woman arrested with US currency worth Rs 35 lakh at IGI airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:08 IST
representational image Image Credit: ANI
A woman passenger was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle US dollars worth Rs 35 lakh by concealing them in a notebook, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The passenger identified as Arpita Paul arrived from Kolkata at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to take a connecting flight to Dubai on Tuesday.

Soon after landing, the passenger decided to abandon her onward journey to Dubai and initiated the process for exiting the airport and that is when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel got suspicious, the officer said.

A total of USD 46,100 worth about Rs 35 lakh was recovered from a notebook kept in her handbag, the officer said.

As she did not furnish valid reasons for carrying the foreign currency, the passenger was handed over to the Customs authorities by the CISF for further probe, he said.

