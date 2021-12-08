Left Menu

Indiabulls Housing Finance's Rs 1,000-cr public issue of bonds opens Thursday

Indiabulls Housing Finance said its public issue of bonds will open on Thursday to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore, the proceeds of which will be utilised to fund its business growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:54 IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance's Rs 1,000-cr public issue of bonds opens Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

Indiabulls Housing Finance said its public issue of bonds will open on Thursday to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore, the proceeds of which will be utilised to fund its business growth. The issue has a base size of Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crores, aggregating to up to Rs 1,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The issue opens on December 9 and closes on December 20, 2021 with an option of early closure. The secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) have a face value of Rs 1,000 each. ''Net proceeds of the issue will be utilized for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment of principal and interest of existing borrowings of the company (at least 75 per cent) - and the rest (up to 25 per cent) for general corporate purposes,'' Indiabulls Housing Finance said in the filing. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the stock exchanges, with BSE as the designated exchange for the issue. The bonds have been rated 'AA/stable' by Crisil Ratings and AA+ by Brickworks Ratings. The bonds have tenures of 24, 36 and 60 months, with yields in the range of 8.35 per cent to up to 9.26 per cent, depending upon the category. Stock of Indiabulls Housing closed at Rs 250.70 apiece on BSE, up 1.48 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021