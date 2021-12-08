Nepal shares its reconstruction experience at global conference

Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday called on the people of her country to make the nation disaster-resilient by rising above from the success, learning and experience gained from the reconstruction works.

Addressing the International Conference on Nepal's Reconstruction 2021 here on Wednesday, the president said that ''reconstruction works initiated by Nepal after the 2015 great earthquake has converted disaster into an opportunity towards building strong infrastructure.'' Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma said that 90 per cent of the post-earthquake reconstruction work has been completed.

Addressing the three-day international conference organised by the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) to share the experience and progress of post-earthquake reconstruction with the international community, Sharma expressed gratitude to all the allies and development partners, as well as international organisations, for their direct support to the reconstruction drive.

The finance minister said that the remaining reconstruction works could be completed within the current fiscal year.

The 2015 earthquake left around 9,000 people dead and more than 22,000 injured. The disaster damaged more than 800,000 houses, incurring a total loss of USD 7 billion.

During an international conference hosted by Nepal two months after the devastating earthquake, the international community had made around USD 4.1 billion commitments of financial assistance to help Nepal rebuild.

India, China, the US and other donor countries had pledged financial support to help build a resilient Nepal.

On the occasion, Sushil Gyawali, CEO of NRA said that the Nepal government has helped rebuild more than 600,000 private houses, 7,000 school buildings and 800 health facilities by mobilising international assistance and government's resources.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, addressing the conference via video message, ''congratulated the Government of Nepal and its people for their resilience in rebuilding their lives and communities'' after the 2015 earthquake.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, addressing the conference through video message, said: ''China will continue to support Nepal in its post-2015 earthquake recovery and will deepen cooperation with the country under the Belt and Road Initiative, while working alongside Nepal in combating the COVID-19 pandemic”.

