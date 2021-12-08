Left Menu

Curling-Continental Cup in Canada cancelled due to COVID-19

The Continental Cup scheduled for next month in Fredericton, New Brunswick has been cancelled due to the Omicron coronavirus variant and isolation requirements for European teams headed to the Beijing Olympics, Curling Canada said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:18 IST
Curling-Continental Cup in Canada cancelled due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Continental Cup scheduled for next month in Fredericton, New Brunswick has been cancelled due to the Omicron coronavirus variant and isolation requirements for European teams headed to the Beijing Olympics, Curling Canada said on Wednesday. The event, billed as the curling version of golf's Ryder Cup, would have seen Team Canada face Team Europe in a series of traditional four-player, mixed doubles, skins games and more from Jan. 20-23.

Curling Canada said tougher travel restrictions for visitors to Canada made it impossible to hold the event especially given the Europeans would be hard-pressed to satisfy the isolation requirements ahead of the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics. "The travel restrictions, as well as the proximity in date to the Winter Olympics, were going to prevent most, if not all, of the European teams to attend, and that would affect the integrity of the competition," Curling Canada Chief Executive Officer Katherine Henderson said in a news release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021