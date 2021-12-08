Mumbai airport says working with testing labs to explore lowering rapid RT-PCR test charges

Adani group-owned Mumbai airport on Wednesday said it is working with testing labs and other partners to explore the possibility of further lowering the charges for rapid RT-PCR test.

This comes a day after the Maharashtra government reportedly raised with the central government the issue of high charges for coronavirus testing at the airport.

The private airport operator had on December 4 announced reducing the rates for rapid RT-PCR test at its facility to Rs 3,900, from Rs 4,500 earlier.

A normal RT-PCR test costs a passenger Rs 600.

However, according to reports, the state government in a letter to the additional secretary in the Union health ministry earlier this week said that though the operator has agreed to bring down the charges for the rapid RT-PCR test, they were still ''very high'' compared to the rates being charged by other airports such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi.

''We are aware of the queries and are working with the test laboratories and other partners to see whether we can further bring down the cost of the Rapid PCR test, wherever possible,'' a Mumbai airport spokesperson said in a statement in response to a query by PTI on this issue.

Currently, three testing labs – Lifeinity, Suburban Diagnostics and Acu-MD (Mylabs) – are carrying out RT-PCR tests for international arrivals.

The airport operator had on December 1 said that in addition to normal RT-PCR, 30 rapid RT-PCR machines are available for the passengers having onward flights with short connecting time.

