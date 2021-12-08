NCRTC completes installation of 1st steel span of Delhi-Gzb-Meerut RRTS corridor in Vasundhra

The NCRTC has successfully completed the installation of the first special steel span of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor over the mainline Indian Railway crossing near Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, an official statement said on Wednesday. According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), this special steel span is 73 metre-long and weighed around 850 tonne. Special spans are used to connect piers in congested zones and complex areas where the corridor is passing over rivers, bridges, metro lines, rail crossings etc.

It has been installed on the piers of about 10 metre height on both side of the railway tracks by using winch and roller arrangement, the statement said.

''With the successful installation of this special steel span, another milestone has been achieved in the construction of India's first RRTS corridor between Delhi to Meerut. This is the first special steel span of the 17 km priority section from Sahibabad to Duhai, which is targeted to be commissioned by the year 2023,'' the statement said.

The NCRTC is building India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar. In this 82 km-long RRTS corridor, a 70 km stretch is elevated and a 12 km stretch is underground. The RRTS corridor is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

The statement added that another special steel span of around 150 metre is underway just before the Ghaziabad RRTS Station where under construction RRTS viaduct is crossing over a road flyover and Delhi Metro viaduct together. The statement said that the installation process of this huge special steel span, first the whole steel structure is fabricated near the actual location on the trestle which is a framework consisting of beams. After the complete structure is ready, it is to be moved on rollers towards the piers erected on both sides, it said.

''Post this installation, the next phase of track-laying and OHE installation can be carried out immediately,'' the statement said.

Special spans are mammoth civil structures having beams made of structural steel.

More than 14,000 workers and 1,100 engineers are working tirelessly on the 82 km-long RRTS corridor where in more than 1,100 piers of the elevated section have been erected.

More than 50 km of foundation work and approximately 14 km of viaduct have been completed, most of which is located in the priority section, the statement said.

