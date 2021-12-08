Left Menu

ECoR commissions electrification of Talcher-Kanhia route in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 09-12-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
The electrification work of the 53.59-km stretch of the Talcher-Kaniha railway track was commissioned on Wednesday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

It was commissioned after getting the approval of the EIG (Electrical Inspector to the Government) and conducting a loco trial, it said.

Commissioning of this project will help in seamless operation of electric trains to and from NTPC Kaniha, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

