ECoR commissions electrification of Talcher-Kanhia route in Odisha

The electrification work of the 53.59-km stretch of the Talcher-Kaniha railway track was commissioned on Wednesday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

It was commissioned after getting the approval of the EIG (Electrical Inspector to the Government) and conducting a loco trial, it said.

Commissioning of this project will help in seamless operation of electric trains to and from NTPC Kaniha, the statement said.

