REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10:30 p.m. GMT /6:30 a.m. SGT

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz became Germany's chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and launching his three-way coalition that has pledged to boost green investment and strengthen European integration.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIONTECH-OMICRON Early BioNTech, Pfizer data suggests boosters may protect against Omicron infection

BioNTech and Pfizer said on Wednesday a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test, an early signal that booster shots could be key to protection against infection from the newly identified variant. U.S.

USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. job openings jump to 11 million; fewer workers voluntarily quitting

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings surged in October while hiring decreased, suggesting a worsening worker shortage, which could hamper employment growth and the overall economy. HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Senate Republicans ready vote on Biden's vaccine mandate, with some Democratic support WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was expected to vote on Wednesday on a Republican measure to up-end Democratic President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private business, a move that appeared to have enough support from Democrats to succeed.

BUSINESS APPLE-STOCKS/

Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market cap Apple Inc is within striking distance of a $3 trillion market capitalization, a milestone that would make it as big as the world's fifth largest economy after Germany, just over a year after breaching the $2 trillion mark.

AUTO-SAFETY/TESLA U.S. auto safety agency presses Tesla on video game feature

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Expressing concern about distraction-affected vehicle crashes, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday it is discussing with Tesla Inc the electric carmaker's software update that lets users play video games on a touch screen mounted in front of the dashboard. ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-LAUTERBACH Germany appoints 'pop star' epidemiologist as health minister

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Harvard-educated epidemiologist with a penchant for red bow ties, Karl Lauterbach became a household name in Germany during the pandemic by using Twitter and television appearances to urge fast implementation of novel ideas to fight the coronavirus. AWARDS-AFI/ 'West Side Story,' 'Dune' among AFI's top 10 movies of 2021

LOS ANGELES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Musical "West Side Story," sci-fi epic "Dune," and "King Richard," the biopic about the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams, were among the top 10 movies of 2021 as chosen on Wednesday by the American Film Institute (AFI). SPORTS

SOCCER-EUROPACONF-TOT-REN/REPORT Soccer-Spurs game against Rennes called off due to COVID-19

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's home Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday has been called off due to the number of coronavirus cases in the Spurs squad, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday. TENNIS-USA/

Tennis-USTA CEO Dowse to step down in March NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - United States Tennis Association (USTA) CEO Michael Dowse is stepping down from his post in March, the sport's national governing body said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-ECONOMY/IMMIGRATION-HOUSING Canada's conundrum: Immigration fuels growth but also red-hot housing market

Canada's plans to boost immigration to fuel economic growth and address a worsening labor shortage will feed a housing market that the central bank is warning is flush with investors driving up prices. 9 Dec

COLUMN-MILLER/MEDICARE (PIX) Road to Medicare enrollment paved with unexpected twists -a first-hand account

What happens when a journalist who covers retirement planning signs up for Medicare? Columnist Mark Miller, who has written many stories about Medicare enrollment, encountered a few surprises when it was finally his turn to sign up for the U.S. government health insurance program for people aged 65 and older. 9 Dec

USA-CONGRESS/DEBT U.S. Senate to vote on deal to avert unprecedented debt default

The U.S. Senate on Thursday is due to vote on a mechanism agreed to by top Republicans and Democrats to raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit, which would avert an unprecedented default. 9 Dec

MONEY-TIPPING/ Four ways to navigate the holiday tipping vortex

America is a nation of Scrooges when it comes to holiday tipping. Perhaps it is time to pry open our wallets a bit more. Here are four factors to consider in the holiday tipping vortex. 9 Dec 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CHANGE-SUITE/TRASK The Big Game: Amy Trask on job lessons from the sports field

In the world of professional sports, it is still considered newsworthy when a woman to occupies the corner suite as the boss. But for Amy Trask, it is old hat. 9 Dec 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

ENVIRONMENT-ITALY/CONSTRUCTION (PIX) ANALYSIS-Superbonus! Italy's green growth gambit lines homes and pockets

Italy's generous subsidies for green home improvements have spurred a building boom and created thousands of jobs but have also pushed up prices - and fraud. 9 Dec 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

AUTOS-SELFDRIVING/FREIGHT (PIX) INSIGHT-The self-driving vehicle race

An insightful story about self-driving startups and the competition for funding between companies developing robotaxis and firms focusing on autonomous trucks and vehicles operating in less complex environments such as ports and delivery yards. 9 Dec 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-TOURISM (PIX) (TV) S.Africa's tourism recovery rocked by trip cancellations from international guests

Rushdi Harper's tour company in Cape Town was starting to recover from a disastrous COVID-19 lockdown, which had forced him to sell his house just to keep the business going when international travel took a nosedive. 9 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CHILDREN (PIX) (TV)

Most children unscathed by coronavirus but some will suffer serious complications Children are largely spared by severe COVID-19. But a small portion can suffer badly from rare post-infectious complications, some of them life-threatening. Although the exact cause still remains a mystery, scientists have made progress in understanding and treating the new and relatively rare diseases such as PIMS/MIS-C and Long COVID.

9 Dec (CANCELED) ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-MARS (PIX) (TV)

(CANCELED) Mars is Gazans future escape destination- students' project Having lived most of their lives under Israeli-led blockade, three Palestinian university students made escape plans; to travel and live on Mars in 2050.

9 Dec HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX) (TV)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT UGANDA-RHINOS/ (PIX) (TV)

Conservancy rekindles hope for Uganda's rhino population Hundreds of rhinos once roamed Uganda's sprawling savannas and tropical woodlands, part of a rich heritage of big game and a tourist draw for the East African country. Now a private wildlife ranch that is breeding rhinos is kindling hope for large-scale regeneration of the species and re-introducing them in the country's national parks.

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINES (TV)

WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts to brief on COVID-19 boosters need The World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation convene a closed-door meeting on Tuesday (Dec 7) to evaluate the need for COVID-19 boosters. SAGE Chair, Dr Alejandro Cravioto, WHO Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, Dr Kate O’Brien and SAGE Secretary, Dr Joachim Hombach, will brief media on Thursday (Dec 9).

9 Dec 09:15 ET / 09:15 GMT HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY

Germany's statistics office informs about causes of death, hospital treatments linked to COVID The vice-president of Germany's statistics office Christoph Unger and other senior health experts present their latest findings on how the coronavirus has influenced the mortality rate. The explain which role the medical history of patients played and how the number of hospital treatments and operations developed in times of the pandemic.

9 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT GLOBAL-ENVIRONMENT/WILDLIFE (TV)

IUCN to release Red List of endangered species The International Union for Conservation of Nature will release its updated list of plants, animals and fungi that are threatened with extinction.

9 Dec 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDONESIA-VOLCANO/CLOWNS (PIX) (TV) Clowns bring cheers to children at Indonesia volcano evacuation centres

Clowns visit children in evacuation centres to cheer them up after a deadly volcano eruption wiped out their homes and killed at least 34 people in Indonesia's east Java. 9 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-RUSSIA/UKRAINE (TV)

Ukraine's Zelenskiy talks with U.S. Biden over phone Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden hold a phone conversation, two days after Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine over a video call.

9 Dec IRAN-NUCLEAR/

Iran nuclear talks resume Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both countries back into full compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after Washington pulled out and Tehran breached many of its restrictions on its atomic activities resume. Date has yet to be confirmed.

9 Dec ITALY-POLITICS/BERLUSCONI (PIX)

Mission impossible? Berlusconi launches bid for Italian presidency Undeterred by health woes, sex scandals and his advanced age, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is doggedly pursuing a promise he once made to his mother - that one day he would become the president of Italy.

9 Dec USA-BIDEN/DEMOCRACY (PIX) (TV)

Biden hosts world leaders at summit on democracy U.S. President Joe Biden convenes summit with leaders from democratic nations as part of effort to shore up foundation of such governments.

9 Dec GERMANY-EU/BAERBOCK

German Foreign Minister Baerbock visits Brussels German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Brussels and meets EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (media statement expected at 13.45) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

9 Dec 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/PHILIPPINES

Philippine government holds media briefing on climate hazards, actions being taken The Philippines' Department of Finance holds a joint media briefing with the country's Climate Change Commission about climate hazards and actions that the government has been taking to address such risks.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Nobel Peace Prize laureates hold news conferences Nobel Peace Prize laureates Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov hold news conference, a day before the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo.

9 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT GM-ELECTRIC/USA

GM adds to U.S. electric vehicle supply chain General Motors plans to release more details of plans to build a U.S.-based electric vehicle supply chain.

9 Dec 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT FRANCE-EU/MACRON (PIX) (TV)

France's Macron to detail agenda for French EU presidency French President Emmanuel Macron holds press conference over the Priorities of the French EU presidency beginning in January

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

THERANOS-HOLMES/ Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial continues

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on charges of defrauding investors and patients about her now-defunct blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion is expected to resume, potentially with more testimony from Holmes. Coverage planned. 9 Dec

OHIO-EXECUTION/ Ohio to execute Lawrence Landrum, convicted of murdering man, 84

Ohio is scheduled to execute Lawrence Landrum who was convicted in 1986 of murdering 84-year-old Harold White. 9 Dec

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/ Second week of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial to continue

The second week of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial was set to continue on Thursday. 9 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SUPPLY-CHAIN/CALIFORNIA-FARMERS (PIX) (TV) Walnuts for holiday baking languish as U.S. shipping crisis hurts farmers

The shrink-wrapped boxes of fresh California walnuts stacked almost to the ceiling in Don Barton's California packing facility should be headed to Europe for holiday baking and to Asia for New Year celebrations. Instead, newly cleaned and shelled nuts - about $10 million worth - are stuck near Sacramento as the global supply chain crisis squeezes ports. 9 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE NIGERIA-SECURITY/CAMPS (PIX) (TV)

Nigerians displaced by insurgency fear being forced to return home Hauwa Ahmadu Kukuda rakes straw from the top of the two-room shack she shares with eight children. Outside, row after dusty row stretches for miles in the Bakassi camp in Maiduguri, capital of Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, which houses some 30,000 people displaced by 12 years of Islamist insurgency. Life is tough, but she is terrified to leave. "There no peace in my hometown," Kukada said. Kukada, like the nearly 300,0000 others in Maiduguri's camps, might not have a choice.

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CAMEROON-SECURITY/CHAD (TV)

Hundreds flee deadly farmer-herder violence from Cameroon into Chad Hundreds of Cameroonian residents in the far northern border town of Kousseri are fleeing across the bridge into Chad's capital N'djamena following another flare of deadly clashes between the Arab Choa herders and Mousgoum farmers. Similar clashes between the Arab Choa herders and Mousgoum fishermen killed over 30 and forced over 11,000 to flee into Chad in August.

9 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2022/RUSSIA Russian Olympic Committee holds a meeting about Beijing Games The Russian Olympic Committee holds a meeting to discuss preparations for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

9 Dec 09:30 ET / 09:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NEWZEALAND-FILM/LOTR FILE (TV) File of Lord of the Rings as the series celebrates 20th anniversary

Director Peter Jackson on the set of Lord of the Rings and seen at various premieres, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings series which originally premiered internationally on December 10, 2001. 9 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PEOPLE-BOB DOLE/ (PIX) (TV) Former U.S. Sen. Dole lies in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Remains of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died Sunday, lie in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda to honor World War Two war hero and 1996 Republican presidential nominee. 9 Dec 14:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

