Parablu to strengthen its SaaS offerings through Linode's Partner Program

BANGALORE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management solutions, today announced its participation in Linode's Partner Program.

The Linode Partner Program launched in 2020 emphasizes collaboration to help technology partners like Parablu innovate, modernize infrastructure, and deliver digital experiences through Linode's cloud infrastructure.

Parablu offers a cloud-based data protection service in the form of Parablu BaaS (Backup as a Service). Parablu already leverages Linode's cutting-edge hardware platform to offer its industry-leading software as a SaaS offering. The Linode Partner Program's benefits and resources will further strengthen Parablu's SaaS offering and offer customers enhanced flexibility as they move to fully hosted cloud-based data protection strategies.

''We are thrilled to be part of the Linode Partner Program and excited about the benefits that it unlocks for us,'' said Anand Prahlad, President and CEO of Parablu. ''Apart from the favourable pricing, the resources that we now have access to, combined with Linode's outstanding support, will help us continue to offer elastic and reliable cloud-based solutions for backup, archiving, content collaboration, and secure file sharing. We're excited about the partnership.'' ''We're thrilled to have a SaaS innovator like Parablu in our partner program,'' said Jonathan Hill, Vice President of Revenue Operations at Linode. ''We built the program to provide the kind of value-added help SaaS-based enterprise software providers need to deliver excellence and drive more revenue through their offerings.'' About Parablu Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management software helps enterprises achieve privacy, confidentiality, and security for their business data in the cloud as well as on-premise storage environments. Parablu's enterprise-grade solutions are designed and developed to strengthen data protection strategies through a suite of products. These products include BluKrypt™ – a secure storage container to safeguard data in the cloud, BluVault – a powerful and secure data backup solution designed for the cloud, BluSync™ – a secure file sharing and collaboration solution, and BluDrive – a secure large file transfer solution.

About Linode Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible, and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Linode empowers more than a million developers, startups, and businesses across its global network of 11 data centers.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)