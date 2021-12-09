Delhi gears to doll up with the opening of Sephora's Flagship Store

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/GIPR): Makeup lovers and aficionados of Delhi can now rejoice. Sephora is now reimagining its existing store in Select Citywalk, Saket to make it their flagship store in the capital city. Spanning across 2632 square feet, the store with its myriad offerings is designed keeping in mind the growing demand and needs of makeup enthusiasts. While Sephora already has 5 outlets across the national capital region, this one is designed and reimagined to stand out as its flagship store.

To celebrate the opening of this flagship store, Sephora gave out an experience that included the reveal of numerous Sephora-only exclusive brands, a beauty class with an in-house beauty expert along with exclusive offers. The event also had a meet and greet session with prominent Bollywood celebrities, Karisma Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. The glamorous event cemented Sephora's unparalleled presence in the capital along with showcasing its extensive collections of products across make-up, fragrances, bath and body, skincare, and beauty accessories. Housing some of the most popular names that include the likes of Sephora Collection, Makeup Forever, Dior, Benefit, Glam Glow, Sunday Riley, Lancome along with luxe brands like Estee Lauder, Tom Ford Private Blend, Elizabeth Arden, Givenchy among numerous others, the new showroom of Sephora is redefining the shopping experience for its consumers.

Reflecting the unmatched ethos and identity of Sephora, the flagship store holds a vibrant atmosphere with different sections, helping shoppers navigate through them seamlessly, making their entire experience memorable and hassle-free. Speaking on the launch of Sephora's flagship store, Kulin Lalbhai, Arvind Ltd said, 'The new reimagined store of Sephora at Select Citywalk, Saket is spearheading the future plans we have for Sephora and that also reflects our commitment to our loyal customers and our beauty community. It is a matter of pride to have our new reimagined, flagship store at one of the most prominent and central locations in New Delhi. The store with its immaculate design and experienced staff is bound to create a beautiful experience for shoppers and their beauty needs along with uplifting the brand image of Sephora holistically.

The opening of the Sephora Flagship Store offers a great opportunity for Sephora to continue reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market, by catering to the Indian consumer's ever-changing trends and evolving needs to enhance their beauty power. With our plans in sight, we hope this store reinforces our belief in the brand and its future." This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)