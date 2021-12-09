Left Menu

Woman killed as her car hit by another vehicle near Ganga canal bridge in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-12-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 12:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was killed and her driver was injured seriously when her car hit the road divider after colliding with another car near Satheri village in Ratenpuri area here, police said.

The accident happened on Wednesday evening near Ganga canal bridge when deceased Anita Sharma's vehicle was hit by the speeding car under Ratenpuri police station area.

Sharma was on her way to Haridwar from Meerut. Her driver was also seriously injured in the accident and recuperating at a hospital, the police said, adding the speeding car's driver ran away.

