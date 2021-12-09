Professor Kevin Chika Urama appointed as AfDB's Acting Chief Economist

The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Kevin Chika URAMA as Acting Chief Economist and Vice President for the Economic Governance and Knowledge Management Complex, effective 1 October 2021​.

Professor Urama, a British citizen, has over 29 years of African and global experience in economic policy and knowledge management.

Prior to this appointment, he has served as Officer in Charge (OIC) Chief Economist and Vice President for the Economic Governance & Knowledge Management Complex of the Bank Group, effective 15th March 2021. He is also the Senior Director for the Bank's African Development Institute.

Prof. Urama is an elected Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences; a Distinguished Professor of the University of Nigeria; an Extra-Ordinary Professor in the School of Public Leadership, Stellenbosch University, South Africa; and an Adjunct Professor at the Sir Walter Murdoch School of Public Policy and International Affairs, Murdoch University, Western Australia. He was a Visiting Professor at the Department of Science, Technology, Engineering and Public Policy, University College London, and the Inaugural President of the African Society for Ecological Economics.

Professor Urama holds a Ph.D. in Land Economy from the University of Cambridge U.K.; a Master of Philosophy in Land Economy from the University of Cambridge a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics from University of Nigeria, and a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Nigeria.

Prior to joining the African Development Bank, Kevin Urama was the inaugural Managing Director of the Quantum Global Research Lab established in Zug, Switzerland; Executive Director of the African Technology Policy Studies Network (ATPS); Director of Research and Training of the ATPS; and Senior Research Fellow at the Macaulay Land Use Research Institute established in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Commenting on his appointment, Professor Urama said: "I am honored by the confidence bestowed upon me through this appointment. I will do my best to serve the Bank and its member countries in this role as we continue to build more inclusive, resilient and sustainable economies across Africa."

Commenting on the appointment, the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said: "I am pleased to appoint Kevin Urama into this role, where he will lead the Bank's team of economists to deliver on the Bank's mandate in Economic Research, Economic Governance and Knowledge Management".