UK's FirstGroup flags uncertainty in recovery pace amid new restrictions

British transport company FirstGroup warned on Thursday of uncertainty in its recovery pace because of new restrictions imposed in England to fight off the Omicron coronavirus variant, with passenger numbers on its buses slipping in recent weeks.

The company, which reported higher first-half profit as compared with the lockdown-hit 2020, said passenger volumes at its First Bus operations were 71% of its 2019 levels on average in recent weeks, representing a slowdown in the rate of improvement.

