U.S. to put Chinese firm SenseTime on investment blacklist ahead of IPO - FT
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:50 IST
The United States will on Friday put Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on an investment blacklist, the same day it prices its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the decision.
