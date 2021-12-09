FTSE 100 opens with slim gains as new COVID-19 curbs worry investors
UK shares inched higher on Thursday after a clutch of positive earnings reports, but worries about the impact of tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England kept sentiment in check.
UK shares inched higher on Thursday after a clutch of positive earnings reports, but worries about the impact of tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England kept sentiment in check. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.1% at 0806 GMT, with drugmaker AstraZeneca up 1.3% after the U.S. regulators authorized the use of its antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems.
Stay-at-home stocks such as gaming operator Flutter Entertainment Plc rose 0.5% after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England on Wednesday. Meanwhile, British Airways owner IAG fell 1.6% and EasyJet dropped 2.3%, keeping travel stocks under pressure.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 0.1%. Cardboard maker DS Smith jumped 2.4% after posting an 80% surge in first-half profit, declaring a higher interim dividend and reassuring investors that supply chains have remained secure.
Infrastructure company Balfour Beatty gained 1.9% after doubling its revenue in the first-half of 2021. Sportswear and fashion group Frasers jumped 5.9% after reporting a 61.7% rise in first-half core earnings, driven by the strong reopening of stores after COVID lockdowns.
