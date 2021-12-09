Hong Kong shares extend rise as China factory inflation eases

Hong Kong shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, gaining steam from hopes that cooling factory inflation in China could allow more room for stimulus, while property firms surged as worries around China Evergrande Group eased. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 257.99 points, or 1.08%, at 24,254.86. It has gained 2.05% this week amid a global rally on hopes that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is less severe than first feared.

** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.58% to 8,657.77. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.5%, while the IT sector climbed 1.37%, and the financial sector ended 0.3% higher. ** China's factory-gate inflation cooled slightly in November, potentially giving policymakers some latitude to unleash more stimulus.

** The property sector rose 2.1% and a sub-index tracking mainland developers jumped 3.29% as hopes of a managed debt restructuring at developer China Evergrande Group calmed fears of a messy corporate collapse after it missed a debt payment deadline this week. ** The rights of shareholders and creditors of Evergrande will be "fully respected" based on their legal seniorities, central bank governor Yi Gang said.

** Smaller developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd has started work on restructuring its offshore debt worth $12 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, after it missed a bond payment this week. ** Kaisa shares were suspended from trade on Thursday. Evergrande shares rose 4.05% on the day. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.69%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.47%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3438 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 UTC, barely changed from the previous close and near its highest levels since May 2018.

