U.S. to put Chinese firm SenseTime on investment blacklist ahead of IPO -FT

The company is looking to raise up to $767 million in its Hong Kong IPO, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The United States alleges SenseTime is among Chinese companies that played a role in human rights abuses against Muslim minority groups in China, an allegation which Beijing denies.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 14:25 IST
The United States will on Friday put Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on an investment blacklist, the same day it prices its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the decision.

The newspaper said that the U.S. Treasury will place SenseTime on a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies". In June, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order that barred Americans from investing in companies on the list.

It added that the action against SenseTime will be part of a part of a package of sanctions against a number of countries to mark Human Rights Day. SenseTime did not offer immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. The company is looking to raise up to $767 million in its Hong Kong IPO, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The United States alleges SenseTime is among Chinese companies that played a role in human rights abuses against Muslim minority groups in China, an allegation which Beijing denies. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor.

SenseTime was placed on a U.S. commerce department blacklist in 2019 and the company said at the time the ban was imposed that it strongly opposed the U.S. trade restrictions and would work with relevant authorities to resolve the situation.

