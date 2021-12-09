Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:57 IST
Gold slips, silver drops Rs 158
Gold prices slipped marginally by Rs 6 to Rs 47,156 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday on mixed global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,162 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 158 to Rs 60,230 per kg from Rs 60,388 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold at Delhi were trading marginally down by Rs 6 despite of rupee depreciation", according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,786 per ounce and silver marginally slipped to USD 22.33 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading marginal up near $1,786 per ounce on Thursday,'' Patel added.

