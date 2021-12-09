Left Menu

National MSME Expedition Team reaches Delhi from Sambhal District of UP

Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane had flagged off the National MSME Expedition from Delhi on November 27, 2021.

The National MSME Expedition Team reached Delhi from Sambhal District of UP last night. The team travelled more than 3500 kms distance by road during 12 day Expedition. Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane had flagged off the National MSME Expedition from Delhi on November 27, 2021.

The Team covered five States in the first phase of the Expedition. It organised 75 MSME Sabhas in rural and urban areas to propagate the MSME schemes as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated from March 12, 2021 to August 15, 2023 in the country.

The team travelled from Delhi to Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Palval, Agra, Firozabad, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Allahabad, Rewa, Varanasi, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Chhapra, Champaran, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sultanpur, Kannauj, Lucknow, Anupshahar and Sambhal.During the course of journey, the team spread awareness about MSME schemes among thousands of people directly and millions of people indirectly.

In Patna Shri Saiyed Shahnawaz Hussain, Minister of Industries, Government of Bihar flagged off the Expedition for onward journey.

In Lucknow Shri Siddharth Nath Singh, Minister of MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh flagged off on December 7, 2021. In Sambhal District, Ms. Gulabo Devi, State Minister of Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh flagged off the Expedition team for Delhi.

In Champaran, noted freedom fighter and ex-minister of Bihar Shri Brajkishore Singh handed over National flag to the team. Amit Azad, the grandson of the great revolutionary of the freedom struggle Chandrashekhar Azad handed over National flag to the team in Lucknow.

