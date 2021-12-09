Omega Seiki Mobility invests USD 200-300 mln in electric light commercial biz

Anglian Omega Group's EV arm Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) is investing USD 200-300 million in the electric light commercial business with plans to roll out e-trucks in various payload capacities in the domestic market by this fiscal end for the logistics sector, company's chairman Uday Narang has said.

OSM has been carrying out the R&D work for the last four years to build electric trucks in Korea, where the production of these vehicles have already started, he said.

The Delhi-based 40-year-old family-led Anglian Omega Group caters to several sectors such as automotive, logistics, infrastructure, vehicle financing and drones, among others.

It has manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chennai while its Faridabad facility caters exclusively to the EV segment.

“OSM is trying to bring 'Electric Kranti' to India and as part of this it has decided to step into the production of electric commercial vehicles.

“We have been doing R&D for the last four years to build electric trucks in South Korea. We have been testing and developing these trucks with the former employees of Daewoo Motors,” Narang told PTI in an interaction.

He said the production of these e-LCV trucks have already started in South Korea both for Left Hand and Right Hand markets with plans to roll out these vehicle in India initially in the 1.5 ton, 3.5 tonnes and even in up to 6.5 tonnes payload capacity latest by March next year.

OSM will progressively move to the manufacturing of heavy e-trucks as well, he said, adding the e-LCV trucks come with 150-200 km initially while the company is also coming up with the option of fast charging which will be within 20 minutes “The company is investing USD 200-300-million in the business of e-trucks, which will initially be assembled at the group's Chakan facility in Pune. We plan to manufacture these e-trucks either in Karnataka or in Andhra Pradesh, where the group already has a 106 acres of land with it,” Narang stated.

He said that the talks with the AP government are already going on over the issue.

Narang said that initially 1,000 units will be brought to the country for use by various sectors to get feedback from them on the same, adding, the company is looking at supplying these trucks to logistic market of major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, among others to begin with.

According to Narang, the left hand trucks are being manufactured for exports to Middle-East and Parts of Latin American markets, while Right Hand drive trucks be manufactured for Indian and some Asian markets.

“We are getting interest not only from logistics players in the e-commerce segment but also in non-e-commerce. We have got huge demand from logistics players in the FMGC, auto space, among others also. We are starting by focusing on B2B segment, but will finally go into the B2C market as well to help our truck drivers stuck at borders, squeezed by the fuel prices.

He said the company is closely working with EV charging solution providers such as Magenta, Sun mobilities, including OSM Grid, among others to improve the charging infrastructure. We are putting up our first charging station at Faridabad by this month end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)