Vodafone Idea shares surge over 15 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 16:47 IST
Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd on Thursday surged over 15 per cent amid reports that the telecom player has raised funds to pay its bond holders.

On BSE, the scrip closed at Rs 16.43 apiece, zooming as much as 14.98 per cent. During the day, it was trading at a 52-week high of Rs 16.7. On NSE, the share surged 15.38 per cent to end at Rs 16.5 apiece. It touched its 52-week high of Rs 16.7.

In terms of volume, over 2.8 crore shares were traded on BSE and more than 133 crore shares exchanged hands on NSE.

According to media reports, the company has managed to raise funds for repayment of interest to its bondholders amounting to nearly Rs 6,000 crore.

