Agartala-Akhaura railway link will remove Tripura's geographical isolation: Goyal

The Agartala-Akhaura railway link would remove Tripura's geographical isolation to a large extent, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The 15.6-km-long railway link will connect Gangasagar under Akhaura sub-division of Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh with Nischintapur in India, and from there to Agartala station.

Tripura has been witnessing a massive change in infrastructure development like air connectivity, waterway, railway and national highway, he said while addressing the first edition of 'Destination Tripura', an Investment Summit from Delhi, on virtual platform.

"Tripura had remained neglected of holistic development for 35 years but the things have started changing over the past few years. Now, the state is all set to have a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in South Tripura's Sabroom", the Union Commerce and Industries minister said.

Goyal said Tripura would soon become a gateway to the entire Northeast with a number of critical projects in the pipeline. "The Rs. 972 crore Agartala-Akhaura railway project will give a new pace to the state's development process", he said. Once the railway link is made operational, the distance from Kolkata to Agartala would be reduced to less than 500 km which is now around 1100 km via Assam, experts say.

Goyal also lauded Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for offering a lot to the investors for industrialization in the state. "With 30 per cent subsidy on capital investment, 50 per cent subsidy on electricity and GST free for five years, the state has become an ideal place for trade and business", he said.

The Union Minister also highlighted the Narendra Modi government's Act East policy for holistic development in the Northeast, as the region was largely ignored by the erstwhile regimes. "Whenever Modi ji launches any new scheme, he always ensures Northeastern states get their due share. He wants to develop the Northeast as Ashta Laxmi '', Goel added.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who inaugurated the two-day Investment Summit at Prajna Bhavan here, called upon the business community to invest in Tripura where investment possibilities are immense.

"Tripura's industrial possibilities have not been explored yet. Sectors like tea, rubber, agarbatti, bamboo, IT and horticulture crops - jackfruits, pineapple and lime could be game changer for the investors. The state has tremendous potential in the packaging sector also", he said.

Deb further said the state government has been making all out efforts for introducing international flight services in three or four routes- Agartala-Dhaka, Agartala-Chittagong, Agartala-Singapore when the new terminal building of MBB Airport here is inaugurated, next year.

Around 80 business players from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Dhaka joined the business summit. In the two-day summit, there will be sectorial sessions to woo the potential investors.

