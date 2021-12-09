Left Menu

Rebel Foods hires Prakash Dutta as its Global COO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:15 IST
Rebel Foods, which owns brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani, has onboarded former Amazon Vice President India Operations Prakash Dutta as its Global COO.

Dutta will now lead Rebel Foods in 10 countries and drive the next phase of global growth, Rebel Foods said in a statement.

''As the Global COO for Rebel, he will oversee our entire operations including India and International,'' Jaydeep Barman, Cofounder at Rebel Foods said.

Dutta, an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology, was formerly the Vice President Customer Fulfilment Operations & Supply Chain for Amazon India, where he built, scaled and headed the company's operations for over 6 years, before which he was with ITC for 15 years.

Dutta at Rebel Foods will work directly with country heads and operations teams while expanding to new geographies and serving more customers, the statement said.

''The Indian food services industry is poised for rapid growth and Rebel Foods, being the frontrunner with its customer-first ideology, is well-positioned to leverage this opportunity,'' Dutta said.

