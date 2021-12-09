Left Menu

Ireland delays tapering of wage subsidy scheme, end-date remains

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:16 IST
Ireland delays tapering of wage subsidy scheme, end-date remains
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland will not begin to taper its COVID-19 wage subsidy until the end of January, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Thursday, giving all firms another two months on their current rates after the government tightened restrictions last week.

The government had started the process of phasing out the payment last week but reversed course after shutting nightclubs for at least one month and placing limits on the capacity and opening hours of bars, restaurants, and indoor events.

Donohoe said he sought to offer the more generous subsidies just to the impacted sectors but that such a system could not be put in place in time. The overall package will cost 200 million euros and the government still plans to end the scheme completely next April, he added.

Also Read: Ireland sees 'window of opportunity' for Northern Ireland Brexit deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021