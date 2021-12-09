BVG India Limited and what3words Combine Efforts to Shorten Incident Response Time by Rolling out Life-Saving Addressing Technology

Emergency services are encouraging the public to download life-saving what3words app to locate people in need with pinpoint accuracy Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India BVG India Limited, one of India’s largest integrated services companies, has today announced the rollout of what3words’ innovative location technology with the Maharashtra Government’s emergency medical ambulance services MEMS Dial 108. After a period of successful trials, the partnership will enable faster incident response times for patients in medical emergencies. With the free what3words app, patients can identify and share exactly where assistance is needed even when in areas with no or weak data connection.

what3words divides the world into 3 metre squares and gives each square a unique three words identifier. For example, holiday.surprises.design will take you to the corner of the Gateway of India. what3words can be accessed for free via an app on iOS and Android, and on its online map. The technology is available in 50 languages including 12 South Asian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Urdu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Odia. The technology also accommodates users without the mobile app - call handlers can share an SMS with a link to what3words.com, so the caller can recite the corresponding what3words address displayed to convey their exact 3m x 3m location.

The what3words technology is already being used by over 120 emergency services control centres across the world to locate people in need with pinpoint accuracy.

BVG India has long operated and managed the Maharashtra Government’s emergency medical ambulance services MEMS Dial 108. BVG MEMS, which responds to an average of 80,000 calls a month, is available free of charge to all citizens in Maharashtra and is available on a toll-free number (108). The MEMS Dial 108 control room is now witnessing the benefits of the what3words technology through significantly shortened emergency response times.

The MEMS Dial 108 control room is already seeing the benefits of using what3words, and how it can shave precious minutes off emergency response times. In August, the MEMS Dial 108 control room received a call reporting a 30-year-old male who had been found unconscious in Susgaon, Pune. Using their dispatch application SPERO, the call handler sent an SMS to identify the caller’s exact location with what3words. They immediately dispatched the nearest ambulance crew to the victim, and he was transferred to the Medipoint hospital and treated.

On another occasion, the Dial 108 control room received an emergency call about a road accident. A victim had been caught between a truck and a bus on the Sinner Ghoti Highway. The caller was in a state of shock and panic, and couldn’t tell the call handler exactly where they were. Whether you’re in an emergency or not, trying to describe your location on a highway can be particularly challenging. Most of the time there are no significant landmarks, you might be in an unfamiliar area, or not know which town or city you’re passing through. However, by using the what3words technology, the call handler was able to pinpoint the caller’s precise location and dispatch the nearest ambulance crew to the Ghoti highway to rescue the victim.

Hanmantrao R Gaikwad, Chairman and Managing Director of BVG India Limited, says: “Sadly, we know that emergency situations can happen at any time, anywhere. We encourage everyone to be prepared and download the free what3words app. If you can’t describe where you are, this app will tell us. what3words cuts down the time needed to identify the location of the emergency, which will help the ambulance and doctor reach out to the patients faster.” Chris Sheldrick, CEO and Co-founder of what3words adds: “Being in urgent need of help and not being able to describe exactly where you are can be incredibly stressful for the person involved, and a really difficult situation for BVG MEMS. We’ve seen the impact our technology has had on assisting emergency services around the world and look forward to bringing it to India with BVG MEMS.

With what3words, everyone has a reliable and simple way to talk about location, which has broader implications not only for emergency services, but in day-to-day life. It makes it easier to meet up with friends in a crowded place, guide guests to a parking lot, receive deliveries without the need to provide extra directions and explore rural areas without an address.” what3words began operations in India in 2019, and is now accepted across a number of platforms including Tata Motors and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Guests at The Fern Hotels & Resorts and Royal Orchid &Regenta Hotels can find the what3words address to the exact hotel entrance in their booking confirmation. Lots of Airbnb and Homestays of India hosts use what3words to help visitors find their home. Companies such as Shipyaari, Vamaship, Sequel Logistics, Swift, Dorje Teas have also adopted the technology so its users can input their what3words address into its platforms and e-commerce checkouts. DriveU, one of the largest driver aggregator platforms in India, uses what3words so drivers and riders can save precise drop off and pick up locations.

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 50 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is integrated into apps, platforms and websites, with just a few lines of code. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Triumph Motorcycles, Premier Inn, the AA and many emergency services across the world.

what3words has a team of over 100 people, across offices in the UK, USA, Germany and Ulaanbaatar Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and the Sony Investment Fund.

Press kit HERE www.what3words.com About BVG MEMS Government of Maharashtra – Department of Public Health had launched Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) on 26 January 2014 with an ambitious initiative to serve the entire population of Maharashtra. This project is operated by BVG India Ltd which provides 108 based Toll-free emergency medical access anywhere in Maharashtra. A total of 937 ambulances including 233 Advanced Life Support (ALS) and 704 Basic Life Support Ambulances (BLS) are working in MEMS. MEMS have served over 65,46,526 emergency patients since launch on 26th January 2014 till 31st October 2021. Since the COVID 19 outbreak in Maharashtra, 5,91,084 COVID patients have been served. MEMS Ambulances have transported 3,773 patients with Ventilator Support & assisted 36,990 Deliveries in Ambulances across the state.

For more information contact coocell@bvgmems.com About BVG One of India’s Largest Integrated Services Company. BVG (Bharat Vikas Group) was started in 1997 with the motive of creating job opportunities for rural youth. Beginning with an 8 person team, BVG's manpower strength now has reached 56,000+ BVGians across the country.

BVG provides various services, which includes Integrated Facility Management, Landscaping and Gardening projects, Civil and Electrical Maintenance, Solid waste Management, Emergency Response services, Turn Key Solutions, Logistics Support & many more services required by any organization.

