Left Menu

Coffee Day Enterprises shares slump 2 pc

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Thursday slipped more than 2 per cent after markets regulator Sebi issued a show cause notice to the company.On BSE, the scrip settled 2.49 per cent lower at Rs 41.2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:25 IST
Coffee Day Enterprises shares slump 2 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Thursday slipped more than 2 per cent after markets regulator Sebi issued a show cause notice to the company.

On BSE, the scrip settled 2.49 per cent lower at Rs 41.2. During the day, it was trading at a low of Rs 41.05 On NSE, it closed the counter 2.01 per cent lower at Rs 41.4. Intra-day, it was trading at Rs 40.8.

''The company is in receipt of a show cause notice under Sections 11 and 11B of the SEBI Act...pursuant to the investigation report submitted by the company to SEBI on issues arising out of the letter left by the late Mr V G Siddhartha, former Managing Director of the company in connection with fund flows from the subsidiaries of the company,'' as per a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021