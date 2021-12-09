Ground-breaking ceremony for TÜV SÜD's new testing laboratory in India

State-of-the-art testing facility for electrical and electronics and Medical Devices BENGALURU, India and MUNICH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV SÜD today laid the foundation stone for a new state-of-the-art facility for testing and certifying electrical and electronic products and Medical Devices (active and non- active) to national and international standards in Bengaluru, India. This new integrated office and lab facility is scheduled for completion in early 2023. The ground-breaking ceremony was held today in the presence of Niranjan Nadkarni, CEO, TÜV SÜD South Asia, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa Region, and Ezhilan Neelan, Senior Vice President, Product Service, TÜV SÜD South Asia and other South Asia Management Members.

With an investment of €15 million, spanning across 3 acres and comprising 70,000 sq. feet in Phase 1, this new integrated office and laboratory is located in KIADB Hitech Defense and Aerospace Park, Devanahalli, Bengaluru and will be the second lab facility in Bengaluru; first one being the Food Health & Beauty laboratory in Peenya Industrial Estate. This investment further adds to the existing network of testing laboratories across India catering to electrical & electronics, food, seafood, textile, leather, toys, hardlines and environmental requirements.

''TÜV SÜD's new state-of-the-art facility underscores our company's position as a market leader in India and demonstrates the company's commitment to the country. This facility will help our customers demonstrate digitalisation, sustainability, safety and quality in their products and will accompany them on the path of their developments. By supporting the increased proliferation of the Internet of Things via our EMC, Wireless and Electric Safety labs as well as the rapid development of the Medical Device industry via our Biocompatibility and Toxicology facility, we are optimally equipped for the future,'' comments Ishan Palit, Member of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD AG, on the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Niranjan Nadkarni further added: ''This strategic investment will enable us to enhance our solution offerings to our existing customers, access new markets and further work closely with industry to provide solutions to enhance quality and safety and help achieve conformity to local and global standards.'' As a result of this investment, TÜV SÜD will be able to offer a one-stop testing and certification solution for most electrical and electronic products & Medical Devices in the following industries for national and international markets: Information Technology, Audio/Video, Telecommunications, Lighting and Lighting Fixtures, Household Products, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Machinery Equipment, Components, Active Medical Devices, In Vitro Diagnostic Devices and Non-active Medical Devices.

TÜV SÜD has been engaged in testing products, materials and components since its foundation in 1866. Today, TÜV SÜD is one of the world's best-known certification, inspection, training and testing facilities and an international technical reference.

About TÜV SÜD Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable.

