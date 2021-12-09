Left Menu

RailTel contracted to install communications for Dharam-Banihal tunnel section of J&K rail link

The remaining track from Katra to Banihal is under-construction and is targeted for completion by next year, RailTel said.Last month, RailTel had bagged a Rs 86.90 crore contract for installing a similar communication system for the Katra-Dharam section of the rail link from Konkan Railway Corporation, which built the section.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:00 IST
RailTel contracted to install communications for Dharam-Banihal tunnel section of J&K rail link
  • Country:
  • India

State-run RailTel has received a Rs 210.7 crore contract to install an integrated tunnel communication system in Dharam-Banihal section of the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) rail link project, an official statement said on Thursday.

The contract will include works on design, supply, testing and commissioning of the tunnel communication system, comprising emergency call and service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio, and public announcement system in the tunnel environment, RailTel's statement noted. The contract has been awarded to RailTel by the IRCON International Limited, which is another PSU of the Ministry of Railways.

IRCON is constructing the railway line in Dharam-Banihal section of the rail link project. ''RailTel has expertise to execute such high-tech modern projects for improving train operation as well as safety,'' the statement read. The Jammu and Kashmir rail link project popularly known as USBRL (Udhampur -Srinagar -Baramulla rail link) is a 272 km-long railway line and is being built as a national project. The sections from Jammu to Katra and Banihal to Baramulla have been built and are currently operational. The remaining track from Katra to Banihal is under-construction and is targeted for completion by next year, RailTel said.

Last month, RailTel had bagged a Rs 86.90 crore contract for installing a similar communication system for the Katra-Dharam section of the rail link from Konkan Railway Corporation, which built the section.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021