BTL EPC bags Rs 317 crore NTPC order

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:45 IST
BTL EPC bags Rs 317 crore NTPC order
City-based BTL EPC Ltd on Thursday said it has secured the order for setting up of the Coal Handling Plant of Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project from National Thermal Power Corporation Limited valued at Rs 317 crore.

The company said the order consists of the installation of conveyors of an approximate total length of 2.2 km and a 10000T RCC over-ground bunker. The scope includes design, engineering, supply of mechanical, electrical, civil and structural work for the above.

The project site is located at Pakri in Hazaribag district, about 130 km from Ranchi and will be executed in less than 2 years.

The company said it a has healthy order book position of more than Rs 1,400 crore.

