Left Menu

Bajaj Electricals board approves review of corporate structure

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:29 IST
Bajaj Electricals board approves review of corporate structure
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved a review of its corporate structure, including a move to hive off its power transmission and power distribution business verticals as an independent entity.

The company -- which is into consumer product segments like appliances, fan and consumer lighting products; and Engineering Procurement and Construction segment (EPC) that includes power transmission and power distribution and illumination projects -- said it would explore a full range of options and alternatives, including demerger, subsidiarisation and strategic partnerships.

The step has been taken up considering the varied nature and potential opportunities of each of the business segments and the need for a focused approach to unlock these opportunities, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BEL) said in a statement.

The board at its meeting held on Thursday authorised the management to ''evaluate and recommend such options and alternatives, and subject to such detailed evaluation, consider housing the Power Transmission and Power Distribution business verticals as a standalone/independent legal entity'', it added.

BEL Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Bajaj said, ''Over the past couple of years, the Power Transmission and Power Distribution business verticals have sharpened their operational focus, ensuring project closures, increased cash flows, reduction in receivables and repayment of most of the debt, whilst simultaneously focusing on health and safety and ESG in general''.

He further said, ''We believe the time is now ripe to build further on this and review our structures to enable unconstrained business growth for each business segment''.

The objective for the exercise, as outlined by its board, includes streamlining the business structure to enhance market positions, deliver long term growth, tailored capital structure and allocation policies based on business-specific dynamics, the company said.

The company also intends to appoint various advisors or consultants to assist the board in evaluating the options and complete the process to consider the way forward as soon as ''practically'' possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021