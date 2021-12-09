Lebanon's Central Bank sets new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits

Left Menu

Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday it had set a new rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the U.S. dollar for withdrawals from bank deposits denominated in dollars but which can now only be accessed in the local currency. The rate was previously set at 3,900 pounds, which implied a "haircut" or loss of more than 80% at the current market rate of around 25,000 pounds per dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:35 IST
Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday it had set a new rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the U.S. dollar for withdrawals from bank deposits denominated in dollars but which can now only be accessed in the local currency.

The rate was previously set at 3,900 pounds, which implied a "haircut" or loss of more than 80% at the current market rate of around 25,000 pounds per dollar. The new rate represents a haircut of around 70%. The central bank also set a withdrawal ceiling of $3,000 per month equivalent in Lebanese pounds for account-holders, who have been unable to freely access their savings since the collapse of the financial sector in 2019.

The central bank had maintained a pegged rate of 1,500 pounds per dollar until summer 2019, when it unofficially allowed the currency to become untethered after accumulating tens of billions of dollars in losses. The pound has since lost more than 90% of its value, throwing the majority of Lebanon's population into poverty and leading to shortages of basic goods such as medicines in the formerly middle-income country.

The central bank officially maintains a rate of 1,500 but almost all goods trade at the market rate.

