Atlas Oranto confirmed as gold sponsor of MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Atlas Oranto has been confirmed as a gold sponsor of the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power (https://bit.ly/3C9YHVB) 2021 conference, taking place at the Centre International de Conférence Abdou in Dakar Senegal on the 16th – 17th of December.

The company not only represents Nigeria's largest privately held, Africa-focused exploration and production group, but is a leading regional exploration and production company. With an extensive footprint in west Africa, backed by 22 oil and gas licenses in 12 jurisdictions, Atlas Oranto is focused on further expanding regional collaboration in a bid to broaden the company's oil and gas portfolio. As a gold sponsor, Atlas Oranto will be granted untethered access to a range of networking opportunities, enabling the company to realize its growth objectives.

What's more, at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021, Executive Chairman Prince Arthur Eze will drive meaningful dialogue by participating as a speaker at the region's premier energy event. With a wealth of experience in the African energy space, Prince Arthur Eze is well-positioned to lead discussions on the challenges faced by domestic oil and gas companies, while providing solutions through regional and international partnerships.

"The participation of Atlas Oranto as a gold sponsor, and Prince Arthur Eze as a speaker, not only speaks to the caliber of MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 as the region's top energy event, but further emphasizes the role that domestic companies have and continue to play in Africa's energy future. As a gold sponsor, Atlas Oranto will be instrumental in driving regional partnerships and growth within west Africa," states Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director, ECP.

In response to sub-Saharan Africa's growing demand for new oil and natural gas, and renewable energy projects, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed on the continent, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power (https://bit.ly/3C9YHVB) 2021 conference and exhibition during December 2021. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, natural gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa's energy sector.

(With Inputs from APO)