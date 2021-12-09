Left Menu

U.S. working closely with UK on trade challenges - USTR Tai

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said negotiations about a free-trade agreement with Britain launched by her predecessor had been paused, but the two allies continue to work "very closely" on challenges such as non-market economic pressures and the global COVID-19 pandemic. Tai told an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the two allies had "a lot of accomplishments to claim over the course of this year" including joint work on supply chain issues and digital principles, and ensuring enforcement of bans on the use of forced labor.

"We will continue to build on this relationship," she said.

