Left Menu

RCF debt resolution plan approved by debenture holders

Lenders are relieved that finally the plan has been put to vote and has been approved with an overwhelming majority, the sources said.Authum Infrastructure and Investments bid of Rs 1,585 crore had received over 80 per cent votes from lenders in July.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:25 IST
RCF debt resolution plan approved by debenture holders
  • Country:
  • India

The resolution plan of Authum Investment and Infrastructure has received 99 per cent vote of debenture holders of Reliance Commercial Finance Limited, a group company of debt-ridden Reliance Group promoted by Anil Ambani.

With the approval, Authum Investment and Infrastructure moved a step further for the acquisition of Reliance Commercial Finance, sources said. The plan -- initially approved by the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) lenders on July 15 this year -- was subject to the approval of non-ICA lenders. The delay was on account of the confusion caused by the market regulator’s recent circular on voting by debenture holders, the sources said.

The Sebi circular was a cause of concern for various debenture holders, as it impeded their basic contractual rights, defined in the debenture trust deeds, according to the sources. Lenders are relieved that finally the plan has been put to vote and has been approved with an overwhelming majority, the sources said.

Authum Infrastructure and Investment's bid of Rs 1,585 crore had received over 80 per cent votes from lenders in July. The lenders have already received cash recovery of Rs 1,240 crore, and an additional Rs 25 crore are expected to come along with the resolution proceeds, the sources said. The total debt of Reliance Commercial Finance stands at Rs 9,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021