Marksans Pharma gets UK MHRA nod for diarrhea medication

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:42 IST
Drug firm Marksans Pharma on Thursday said its subsidiary has received market authorisation from the UK health regulator for its anti-diarrhoea medication Loperamide capsules.

The UK MHRA has granted market authorisation to the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Relonchem Ltd for Loperamide hard capsules (2mg), Marksans Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Marksans Pharma said it will manufacture the product at its Goa-based oral dosage facility.

