Left Menu

ECLGS helped majority of small businesses sail through financial woes: Survey

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:45 IST
ECLGS helped majority of small businesses sail through financial woes: Survey
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly two-thirds of small businesses believe that the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) has helped them pass through financial troubles, according to a survey.

The survey conducted by credit information company Transunion Cibil on 756 companies also said that 68 per cent were confident about a future positive outlook.

Public sector banks have played a lead role in helping the scheme reach out to a wider set of MSME borrowers, the survey said, adding that the very small and micro enterprises having a turnover of up to Rs 1 crore are the biggest beneficiaries of the same.

''ECLGS support has significantly helped in revitalizing the MSME sector which forms the backbone of India's economic engine....timely financial infusion will help MSMEs to revive their businesses and enhance prospects for sustainable growth,'' company's managing director and chief executive Rajesh Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021