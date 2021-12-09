Macron says EU's post-COVID economy needs new budget rules

The European Union needs to rethink its budget framework and alter its deficit rules to encourage post-pandemic investment and foster growth as the world seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. Macron said he would use France's rotating presidency of the European Council next year to convene a special summit in March.

Macron told a news conference the EU needed an economic response with one priority: "To make Europe a great continent of production, innovation and job creation."

