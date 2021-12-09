Patnaik lays foundation stone of chemical factory

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a chemical factory of the Smartchem Technologies Ltd (STL) in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The manufacturing complex at the Gopalpur special economic zone will be set up at an investment of Rs 1,750 crore and will create job opportunities for over 1,800 people, the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha said in a release.

At the virtual inauguration, Patnaik said the STL was one of India’s leading manufacturers of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) and specialty fertilisers, adding that the firm would “positively impact” both the industrial and the agricultural sectors.

The unit will produce 1.65 lakh million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of ammonia, 2.97 lakh MTPA of nitric acid, 3-77-lakh-MTPA ammonium nitrate. It will also generate 3.30-lakh-MTPA technical ammonium nitrate, which is used in explosives for mining, quarrying and similar industries.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2024. The STL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

“This (project) will not only help STL to establish themselves as a major player in the chemical sector, but will also help in the growth and development of the local area,” Patnaik said.

Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu and STL chairperson Shailesh Mehta were among others who were present at the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)