EU to draft texts on implementing global corporate minimum tax deal by spring - Macron

The European Union will draft texts by spring 2022 on the implementation of a global minimum corporate tax deal brokered this year, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

France assumes the rotating presidency of the European Council on Jan. 1.

(Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)