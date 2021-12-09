EU to draft texts on implementing global corporate minimum tax deal by spring - Macron
The European Union will draft texts by spring 2022 on the implementation of a global minimum corporate tax deal brokered this year, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
France assumes the rotating presidency of the European Council on Jan. 1.
